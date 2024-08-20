iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $562.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,778. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $485.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.68 and a 200 day moving average of $527.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

