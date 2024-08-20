iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IJH stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,988,992. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

