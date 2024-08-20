iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.53

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 2867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

