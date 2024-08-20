iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.53

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 2867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
