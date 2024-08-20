iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $71,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.51. 4,807,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,243. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

