iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Down 9.0% in July

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,110,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 18,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 717,196 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,317,000 after acquiring an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,006,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

