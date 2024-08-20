iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

