iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMMV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 40,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.