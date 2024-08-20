iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SMMV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 40,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
