iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,448. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.