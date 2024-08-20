iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $129.78. 152,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $131.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

