iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $122.84. 10,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,381. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $681.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

