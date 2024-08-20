iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.63

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.63 and last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 617039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,048,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 172,276 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

