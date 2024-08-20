Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.780-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.55. The stock had a trading volume of 789,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

