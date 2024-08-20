Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CAO Sells $279,338.01 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JHG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 860,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,318. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

