JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $29.54

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.54, but opened at $28.65. JD.com shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 3,404,909 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Get JD.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JD.com

JD.com Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $114,009,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in JD.com by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its position in JD.com by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,554,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,619 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $41,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.