Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.85). 1,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 447 ($5.81).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 464.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 453.28. The company has a market cap of £52.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.22 and a beta of 0.19.

About Jersey Electricity

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.