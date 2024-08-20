JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $19.36. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 49,293 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after buying an additional 92,737 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

