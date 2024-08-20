JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $184.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.51.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

