John A. Bartholdson Purchases 80,000 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 80,000 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,913,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,113,477.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Stock Up 2.5 %

Bioventus stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 473,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,761. The stock has a market cap of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BVS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bioventus from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

