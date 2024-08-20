Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.93 and last traded at $160.75. Approximately 2,697,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 7,293,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $1,519,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.