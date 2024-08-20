Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.21.

JNJ stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

