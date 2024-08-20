Jonathan Price Purchases 550,000 Shares of Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Stock

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Price bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($14,864.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, silver, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Boorara Gold Project located on the eastern edge of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia.

