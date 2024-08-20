Jonathan Price Purchases 550,000 Shares of Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Stock

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Price bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,000.00 ($14,864.86).
Horizon Minerals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.
About Horizon Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Minerals
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.