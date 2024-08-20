JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JETG) Trading Down 0.5%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JETG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.72). Approximately 7,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 35,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.74).
JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 72.47 and a quick ratio of 72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £570.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 363 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 363.
About JPMorgan European Growth & Income
JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.
