JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.87. 1,936,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

