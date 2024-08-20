Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Price Target Increased to £124 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($155.93) to £124 ($161.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Judges Scientific stock traded down GBX 75 ($0.97) on Monday, hitting £105.25 ($136.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 7,300 ($94.85) and a 1 year high of £122.50 ($159.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of £106.67. The company has a market capitalization of £698.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,309.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.88), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($151,664.50). 21.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.