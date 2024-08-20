Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Price Target Increased to £124 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($155.93) to £124 ($161.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Judges Scientific
Judges Scientific Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.88), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($151,664.50). 21.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.