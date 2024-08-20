Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Price Target Raised to £124 at Berenberg Bank

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from £120 ($155.93) to £124 ($161.12) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Judges Scientific stock traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting £106.48 ($138.35). The stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,658. Judges Scientific has a one year low of GBX 7,300 ($94.85) and a one year high of £122.50 ($159.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7,309.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £103.10 and its 200 day moving average is £106.67.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.88), for a total value of £116,721 ($151,664.50). Insiders own 21.16% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

