JUNO (JUNO) Price Reaches $0.0991

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. JUNO has a total market cap of $7.88 million and $50,283.53 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUNO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0991 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUNO

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

