K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.99

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.99 and last traded at C$36.78, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In related news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

