Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Karat Packaging has a payout ratio of 68.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $513.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

