Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 1,666,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 320,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.