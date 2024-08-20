Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 346.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP remained flat at $35.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,816. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

