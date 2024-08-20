KeyCorp Increases Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $235.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $279.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.56.

GLOB opened at $201.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average is $191.94. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Globant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

