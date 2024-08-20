Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 424,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,063,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

