Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 424,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,063,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
