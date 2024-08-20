KOK (KOK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $104,857.74

KOK (KOK) traded down 62.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 19% against the US dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $207,763.37 and approximately $104,857.74 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,966.47 or 1.00141139 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00103196 USD and is up 137.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $182,129.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

