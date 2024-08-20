Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,685,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 25,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,060.7 days.
Kuaishou Technology Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.
About Kuaishou Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What are earnings reports?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.