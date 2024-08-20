Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,685,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 25,159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,060.7 days.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

About Kuaishou Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.