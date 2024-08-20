Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $119.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.
About Lassonde Industries
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.