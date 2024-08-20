Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Update

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSDAF opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $119.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

