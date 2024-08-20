Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,782 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextracker by 166.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after buying an additional 7,821,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Nextracker by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nextracker by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 404,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 2,208,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.45.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

