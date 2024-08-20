Liberty One Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,675,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $123.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

