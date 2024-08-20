Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 4,718 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 4,361,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,689,322. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

