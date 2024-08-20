Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $557.03. 701,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,782. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.63 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

