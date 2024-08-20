Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.00

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 182885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Get Life360 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Life360 Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

About Life360

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.