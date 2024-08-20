Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LGND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

LGND stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.34. The stock had a trading volume of 100,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.81. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $112.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

