Litecoin Price Hits $63.89 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $63.89 or 0.00108277 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and approximately $282.66 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009967 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,884,344 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
