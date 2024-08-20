Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of LOAR stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.25. 51,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,228. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88. Loar has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Loar will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Loar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,366,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,780,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,952,000.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

