LongView Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $146,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,676 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,751,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,893,416. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

