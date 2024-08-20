LongView Wealth Management Purchases 237 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

PG traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,606. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $171.72. The stock has a market cap of $402.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

