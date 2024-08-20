Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

7/11/2024 – Louisiana-Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Louisiana-Pacific Co alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.