Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Trimmed by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $258.63. The company had a trading volume of 390,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day moving average is $350.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

