Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Macquarie from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
MSGS opened at $208.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 212.92 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $213.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.62.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.
