Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 19 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE LLY traded up $38.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $960.11. 1,452,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,357. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $880.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $808.13. The firm has a market cap of $912.49 billion, a PE ratio of 138.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

