MANEKI Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANEKI has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One MANEKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI’s launch date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.0037969 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,598,204.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

